₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made it clear that all leaders in the coalition government are working together as one team. Though the state faces money problems, they are keeping their election promises. He said police have been ordered to take strong action against troublemakers no matter which party they belong to.

The biggest highlight was Pawan Kalyan’s announcement of ₹100 crore worth development projects launched in just nine months since their government took charge in Pithapuram constituency.

During his visit to Pithapuram, he performed several foundation ceremonies like Start of work on Bandapudakala hospital, Gave farming tools to farmers,Distributed sewing machines to women, Laid foundation for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam wedding hall in Uppada, Performed ground-breaking for Ram temple in Chebadurum.

A key part of the ₹100 crore development package is the upgrade of the 35-bed Community Health Center to a 100-bed Area Hospital, which will cost ₹34 crore.

“This improved hospital will get new blocks, OP ward, mortuary, dialysis unit, blood bank, and modern machines. We will also add eye care, X-ray, testing labs, and ENT departments. This will help not just Pithapuram people but also those from six nearby areas who can get free good treatment,” Pawan Kalyan explained.

“Even with money problems, our NDA coalition government is moving ahead with our promises. All of us Minister Vangalapudi, Janasena leaders, MP Uday Srinivas are working together to keep our word,” said Pawan Kalyan. He stressed that they won’t compromise on law and order issues and will take strict action against troublemakers regardless of their political connections.