x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
View all stories
Home > Politics

₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram

Published on April 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram
image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Photos : NTR Trust Thalassemia Vizag Press Meet
image
Photos : Chiranjeevi And Chandrababu Participated In Dr. Sharani’s Book Launch
image
Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani

₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made it clear that all leaders in the coalition government are working together as one team. Though the state faces money problems, they are keeping their election promises. He said police have been ordered to take strong action against troublemakers no matter which party they belong to.

The biggest highlight was Pawan Kalyan’s announcement of ₹100 crore worth development projects launched in just nine months since their government took charge in Pithapuram constituency.

During his visit to Pithapuram, he performed several foundation ceremonies like Start of work on Bandapudakala hospital, Gave farming tools to farmers,Distributed sewing machines to women, Laid foundation for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam wedding hall in Uppada, Performed ground-breaking for Ram temple in Chebadurum.

A key part of the ₹100 crore development package is the upgrade of the 35-bed Community Health Center to a 100-bed Area Hospital, which will cost ₹34 crore.

“This improved hospital will get new blocks, OP ward, mortuary, dialysis unit, blood bank, and modern machines. We will also add eye care, X-ray, testing labs, and ENT departments. This will help not just Pithapuram people but also those from six nearby areas who can get free good treatment,” Pawan Kalyan explained.

“Even with money problems, our NDA coalition government is moving ahead with our promises. All of us Minister Vangalapudi, Janasena leaders, MP Uday Srinivas are working together to keep our word,” said Pawan Kalyan. He stressed that they won’t compromise on law and order issues and will take strict action against troublemakers regardless of their political connections.

Previous AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
else

TRENDING

image
Thanu from HIT 3: Anirudh’s Punching Number
image
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City
image
Buzz: Mrunal Thakur in Allu Arjun’s Next?

Latest

image
₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram
image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Photos : NTR Trust Thalassemia Vizag Press Meet
image
Photos : Chiranjeevi And Chandrababu Participated In Dr. Sharani’s Book Launch
image
Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani

Most Read

image
₹100 Crore Worth Development for Pithapuram
image
AP CM Chandrababu invites PM Modi for Amaravati relaunch
image
Rs 100 Cr defamation suit on Kesineni Nani

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living