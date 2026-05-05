₹453-Crore Aerospace Facility Near Hyderabad: Telangana Pushes for Global R&D Hub Status

Telangana is stepping up its ambitions in the aerospace sector, positioning itself as a strategic partner for global majors while aiming to evolve into a full-fledged research and development hub, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

The minister laid the foundation stone for a ₹453-crore manufacturing facility of ITP Aero at Hardware Park (Phase 3) in Shamshabad, Rangareddy district. The unit, coming up on 10 acres, will manufacture critical components for aircraft engines, with commercial operations expected to begin next year.

Sridhar Babu said the State is working on a comprehensive roadmap to move beyond component manufacturing and build a stronger aerospace ecosystem, with a focus on research, innovation and high-value engineering.

He noted that Telangana has emerged as one of the fastest-growing aerospace and defence hubs in the country, backed by a strong industrial ecosystem. The State has received the Centre’s ‘Best State for Aerospace’ award for five consecutive years.

Global companies such as Boeing, GE Aviation, Safran, Lockheed Martin and the Tata Group already have a presence in Telangana. The entry of ITP Aero is expected to further strengthen the State’s global aerospace footprint and expand the reach of “Made in Telangana” products.

The minister said the government is also focusing on next-generation technologies such as drone technology and satellite communications, with emphasis on infrastructure, innovation, R&D and building an industry-ready workforce to support future growth.

The facility is expected to generate employment for around 350 highly skilled professionals initially in areas such as precision engineering, advanced manufacturing and quality control. The workforce is projected to grow to about 600 in the coming years.

Senior executives from ITP Aero, including CEO Eva Azoulay, Managing Director Carlos Alzola, Vice-President (Operations) Valantis Gorono and ITP Aero India MD Sandeep Sharma, were present at the event.