₹46K Crore Repaid Towards Kaleshwaram Loans in 2 years by Congress govt

A total of ₹72,766.16 crore has been repaid towards loans taken for the Kaleshwaram project over the past six years, as per RTI filed by activist Kareem Ansari data.

The year-wise repayments are as follows:

• 2020 – ₹1,487.98 crore

• 2021 – ₹3,364.65 crore

• 2022 – ₹9,077.01 crore

• 2023 – ₹11,873.70 crore

• 2024 – ₹13,388.71 crore

• 2025 – ₹33,574.11 crore

The data shows that the highest repayments were made in 2024 and 2025, both during the Congress government’s tenure.

In 2024, ₹13,388.71 crore was paid towards loan servicing. The following year, 2025, saw a sharp spike to ₹33,574.11 crore — more than double the previous year and the highest annual repayment since 2020.

Interest payments continue alongside principal repayments. In January 2026 alone, ₹417.34 crore was paid as interest to lending institutions.

With cumulative repayments crossing ₹72,766 crore, the figures indicate that a substantial portion of the project’s debt servicing has taken place during the Congress government’s period in office.