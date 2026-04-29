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Home > Politics

₹88 Crore Worth Drugs Expired in Telangana Over 10 Years

Published on April 29, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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₹88 Crore Worth Drugs Expired in Telangana Over 10 Years

Medicines and surgical supplies worth ₹88.15 crore expired in Telangana over the last ten financial years, according to official procurement data from TSMIDC, raising fresh concerns over inventory planning, storage management and public healthcare spending.

The year-wise figures show that drugs and surgical items worth ₹3,715.29 crore were procured between 2017-18 and 2026-27, out of which expired stock accounted for 2.37% of the total value.

The highest expired value was recorded in 2022-23, when medicines worth ₹27.09 crore went waste. This was closely followed by 2021-22, where expired stock stood at ₹26.06 crore.

Another ₹11.78 crore worth medicines expired in 2023-24, while earlier years also saw notable losses:

> 2017-18: ₹6.10 crore
> 2018-19: ₹4.92 crore
> 2019-20: ₹8.18 crore
> 2020-21: ₹3.93 crore

The data shows a sharp fall in recent years. In 2024-25, expired stock was reported at just ₹9 lakh (₹0.09 crore), while no expired value has been recorded so far for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Covid Years Under Focus

The spike during 2021-22 and 2022-23 has drawn particular attention, as these were years immediately after the Covid pandemic when procurement remained high and health systems were under pressure. During these two years alone, expired stock crossed ₹53 crore.

According to official sources, large-scale stocking was undertaken during the Covid period due to uncertainty in demand and supply chains. As a result, medicines were procured in heavy quantities, particularly during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Sources said that after the pandemic phase eased, several Covid-related medicines such as Remdesivir, HCQ and other emergency-use drugs saw a sharp decline in usage, leaving significant quantities unused in the system.

Sharp Fall in Recent Years

The recent figures reflect that trend. In 2024-25, expired stock was reported at just ₹9 lakh (₹0.09 crore), while no expired value has been recorded so far for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

According to official sources, procurement values continued to remain high because the number of hospitals and healthcare facilities increased over time, expanding the overall demand for medicines and surgical supplies.

Sources further stated that procurement is now being processed through an indent-based web portal system, where hospitals raise requirements digitally before purchases are made.

Officials say this system has reduced the possibility of excess procurement and unnecessary wastage.

Disposal of COVID stock

Sources added that the government has now begun the process of disposing of expired Covid-related medicines and related stock.

Government has recently awarded a contract worth around ₹2 crore to dispose of expired Covid-related medicines and biomedical waste, adding another layer of expenditure after the original procurement cost.

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