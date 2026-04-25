10 Reasons Why Kavitha’s TRS is a Copy-Paste Job

The launch of the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) by Kalvakuntla Kavitha on April 25, 2026, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Hyderabad, though perhaps not for the reasons she intended. Positioned as a new revolution to correct the wrongs of the past decade, the event was a masterclass in political theatre, complete with maternal rhetoric and ambitious promises. However, beneath the surface of the Panchajanyam declaration lies a strategy that critics are increasingly calling a desperate patchwork of borrowed identities.

By reviving a name that echoes her father’s original party and adopting a persona that mimics iconic regional matriarchs, Kavitha is attempting to navigate a narrow path between legacy and rebellion. Yet, her sharp attacks on her own family members and her focus on settling internal scores have raised a critical question: Is this a genuine movement for the people, or a carefully staged copy-paste job designed for personal political survival?

10 Reasons Why Kavitha’s New Party is a Copy-Paste Job

1. A Borrowed Name: She calls her party TRS, the old name of her father’s party. By reclaiming the name TRS, she is attempting to hijack the original “muscle memory” of the Telangana statehood movement. Instead of introducing a fresh brand for “new-age politics,” she is squatting on a 25-year-old legacy. This signals intellectual bankruptcy – suggesting she cannot win without her father’s original label.

2. Mimicking Jayalalithaa: By calling herself Amma (Mother) and using a specific style, it looks like she is playing a character rather than being an original leader. Her styling and maternal rhetoric – are clear imitations of the late Jayalalithaa. In a state like Telangana, which celebrates the “DNA of struggle” (Poru), this “imported” Tamil-style cult of personality feels like a theatrical costume change rather than a genuine transformation.

3. Following the Y S Sharmila Script: Both of them started their fight against family and were supported by husband and in-laws. Kavitha is following a script that has already failed to capture the Telangana imagination. Since Sharmila eventually merged with the Congress, many view Kavitha’s TRS as a “waiting room” party with a similar “sell-by” date.

4. The Target is BRS, Not Problems: She claims to fight the Congress and BJP, but her party name shows her real goal is to hurt the BRS. This looks more like a personal family fight for power than a fight for the people of Telangana. Her party is being “allowed” to function by rivals to split the BRS vote. This perception of being a “Managed Opposition” or a tool for larger national parties undermines her claim of being an independent “Telangana Bidda.”

5. Impossible Promises:

Panchajanyam manifesto is being dismissed as a mathematical hallucination that repackages old populism into a modern fiscal trap. By promising 4 lakh government jobs in just the first year, Kavitha is offering a target that would nearly double the state’s existing workforce, a move that would lead to immediate financial collapse given Telangana’s current debt. Furthermore, her pledge of free education from primary school to PhD is seen as a direct “copy-paste” of her father’s unfulfilled KG-to-PG promise, while the offer to pay private school fees risks permanently crippling the public school system she claims to protect. Ultimately, the plan’s focus on high-stakes loans for “ideas” and unlimited free healthcare without new infrastructure serves as a classic populist bait, designed to capture votes with slogans that have no technical or financial foundation for reality.

6. From Elite to Mother: For 10 years, she was seen as a powerful, wealthy leader. Even today BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind referred to her as Dorasani. This sudden shift to a “rural mother” persona is being met with skepticism. Voters will question the authenticity of a leader who was scrutinised for expensive watches, now presenting herself as a simple “mother” who “looks at the stomach, not the pocket.”

7. Unclear Funding: People will ask: Where is the money coming from? Running a new party, giving ads and holding massive rallies costs hundreds of crores. Without a clear source of income, it is hard for voters to trust this movement.

8. A Political Shield: The timing of the launch makes it look like she is using the party as a shield against her legal cases. It suggests the party is a “Political Umbrella” for a legal rainstorm. By becoming a Party President, she can frame any future legal accountability as “political vendetta,” a tactic used by dozens of embattled leaders before her.

9. Sabotaging Her Own Family: By painting KTR as a “dimwit” and Harish Rao as a “jackal”, she is effectively damaging their reputation. Harish Rao had a personality of being trouble shooter. This internal character assassination doesn’t help her; it only gives her opponents (Congress and BJP) the ammunition to finish off the entire family.

10. Targeting Family Seats instead of People’s Issues: She is targeting Siddipet, & Sircilla to settle personal scores. If she truly cared about the victims of cruel Congress rule, she would contest from Velugumatla (where families lost homes) or Kodangal (to fight Revanth Reddy directly). Attacking her own family’s seats proves her agenda is personal revenge, not public service.

Telangana doesn’t just want a remake of the 2001 script. While the “Panchajanyam” sounds resonant, Kavitha’s challenge will be proving she is an Original Reformer rather than just a Remake Artist in a borrowed style and a stolen name.