1251 acres Amaravati lands for house sites soon

The Jagan Reddy government is making all arrangements to distribute nearly 1251 acres of Amaravati Capital City lands as house sites to over 54,000 poor beneficiaries. This distribution will be taken up in the coming Ugadi festival season and part of Jagan grand plan to give 25 lakh house sites to poor families all over the state. Latest reports are that the AP Government has decided to distribute these Capital City lands to poor families of Pedakakani, Mangalagiri, Duggirala and Vijayawada city areas.

There are doubts whether the poor beneficiaries will have any advantage if they are given house sites in faraway places in Amaravati Capital City villages. Moreover, there’s would be no future development in those villages as Executive Capital is being shifted to Vizag.

The Amaravati farmers said that this would not be possible as the court would certainly give orders against the unjust decision of the YCP government. The farmers already filed cases challenging the government’s Capital shifting move.