129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive

Hyderabad Police have seized 129.34 tonnes of adulterated food products and booked 117 cases since February as part of a citywide crackdown led by the H-FAST unit.

Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Monday visited the H-FAST office in Begum Bazaar and reviewed the unit’s enforcement operations, infrastructure and field performance.

During the inspection, he examined office facilities, lock-up rooms and rest areas for women staff. He later held a meeting with field personnel and discussed the challenges they face during raids and inspections.

Officials informed the Commissioner that the unit has made significant seizures in a short period and earned recognition for its focused action against food adulteration.

Calling adulteration a direct threat to public health, Sajjanar said those playing with people’s lives for profits would face strict legal action. He directed officers to intensify enforcement and continue close coordination with Food Safety authorities.

He said Hyderabad must be made adulteration-free and asked personnel to treat the mission as a major public responsibility.

The Commissioner also presented appreciation certificates to 108 police personnel for outstanding performance.

Warning against indiscipline, he said strict departmental action would be taken against any staff found involved in misconduct or illegal activities.

He also appealed to citizens to support the drive by sharing information on adulteration and illegal food activities with police.

The review meeting was attended by H-FAST Head Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao and other officials.