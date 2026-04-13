x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Politics

129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive

Published on April 13, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

TRENDING

image
NTR is not in a Hurry
image
Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?
image
129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive
image
Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal
image
Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive

Hyderabad Police have seized 129.34 tonnes of adulterated food products and booked 117 cases since February as part of a citywide crackdown led by the H-FAST unit.

Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Monday visited the H-FAST office in Begum Bazaar and reviewed the unit’s enforcement operations, infrastructure and field performance.

During the inspection, he examined office facilities, lock-up rooms and rest areas for women staff. He later held a meeting with field personnel and discussed the challenges they face during raids and inspections.

Officials informed the Commissioner that the unit has made significant seizures in a short period and earned recognition for its focused action against food adulteration.

Calling adulteration a direct threat to public health, Sajjanar said those playing with people’s lives for profits would face strict legal action. He directed officers to intensify enforcement and continue close coordination with Food Safety authorities.

He said Hyderabad must be made adulteration-free and asked personnel to treat the mission as a major public responsibility.

The Commissioner also presented appreciation certificates to 108 police personnel for outstanding performance.

Warning against indiscipline, he said strict departmental action would be taken against any staff found involved in misconduct or illegal activities.

He also appealed to citizens to support the drive by sharing information on adulteration and illegal food activities with police.

The review meeting was attended by H-FAST Head Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao and other officials.

Next Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again? Previous Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal
else

TRENDING

image
NTR is not in a Hurry
image
Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?
image
Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

Latest

image
NTR is not in a Hurry
image
Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?
image
129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive
image
Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal
image
Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

Most Read

image
129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive
image
Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal
image
Revanth Reddy Proposes Hybrid Delimitation Model

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses