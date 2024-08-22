13k grama sabhas to be held in AP, says Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that the state government would hold 13,326 grama sabhas across the state on August 23. He said that the state government is geared up to hold the grama sabhas. The officials were also told to visit every village and ensure that the grama sabha is conducted successfully.

The deputy chief minister appealed to the people to take active part in the grama sabhas. He said that the officials would visit their village and wanted the women, and youth to take active part. He said that the grama sabhas would be held to decide on the works to be taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for the next year.

He said that this government wants to give the decision-making power to the people. The people would decide what works are to be taken up in the next one year, the deputy chief minister said. He also wanted the people to discuss every issue in the grama sabha and make use of the funds given by the Central government.

The deputy chief minister further said that the State government would get more funds from the Central government under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He said that there was a lot of scope for getting funds under the scheme. The state government has to work hard and fix the works to get funds, the deputy chief minister said.

Pawan Kalyan wanted the officials to visit every village and hold the grama sabhas. He wanted the officials to ensure active participation of the people in the grama sabhas. He said he and the chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu would also participate in the grama sabhas.

The deputy chief minister said that this government had decided to strengthen the village system. The panchayat raj system would be strengthened and the villages would be given more powers and funds, he said. He further added that the government had increased the funds for celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day. Funds were released for the Independence Day to be celebrated by the villages under the leadership of the sarpanch, he said.

Pawan Kalyan claimed that he is for the strengthening of the village panchayats. The village panchayats would get more power and funds, he said. He would ensure that the panchayats play a key role in protecting the Independence of the nation.