14 Reels Plus: A Golden Opportunity Wasted

Akhanda 2 was a crazy film and several top producers were in the race to produce the film. After months of wait, 14 Reels Plus were finalized to bankroll the film. Akhanda 2 was completed on a grand scale and the buzz was huge. The makers have also closed the business deals for record prices but their past debts have lef them in strain. EROS International has been waiting for a decade to recover their dues and 14 Reels Plus has seemed to have ignored it. The legal battle has made it bigger. Rs 6 crores debt has turned out to be Rs 28 crores and they approached the court. All the other problems have turned out bigger and 14 Reels Plus is now left in stress.

With poor online bookings in AP, the distributors have deferred and they refused to pay the committed money and this added more stress on them. Finally, it was a golden opportunity wasted for 14 Reels Plus. Akhanda 2 is a crazy combo of Balakrishna and Boyapati. The premiere sales alone wasted over big money and Tollywood is clueless about when the issue gets sorted. The discussions are now going on. Hope the issue gets sorted out and Akhanda 2 releases at the earliest.