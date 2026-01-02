140 days of Action for Raja Saab

Raja Saab is a big-budget attempt featuring Prabhas and Maruthi is the director. The film is said to be a horror fantasy laced with loads of entertainment. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt essays a crucial role in Raja Saab. The film was shot for 280 working days in a span of three years. Maruthi has worked on the script for over a year. The climax portions of the film is the major highlight of Raja Saab. Out of the 280 working days, the team shot action episodes for 140 days.

The climax alone lasts for 40 minutes on screen and more than 70 days were spent on the action episode of the climax. Made on a budget of Rs 500 crores, Raja Saab is carrying big expectations. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines. People Media Factory is betting big on the film and Thaman is the music composer for Raja Saab.