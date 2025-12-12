x
Home > Politics

15 passengers killed as Bus falls into gorge in AP

Published on December 12, 2025 by nymisha

15 passengers killed as Bus falls into gorge in AP

In another devastating news to wake up, a private bus travelling from Bhadrachalam to Annavaram in Andhra Pradesh lost control and veered into a deep valley on Chintur – Maredumalli road in the early hours of Friday and resulted in a huge tragedy as 15 passengers were killed on spot in the accident.

The bus was carrying pilgrims from Chittoor district and was heading to Annavaram after completing the visit of Bhadrachalam temple. Reports suggest that the bus plunged into a gorge near Maredumalli. As soon as the accident happened, locals have rushed to the spot and started undertaking rescue operations to save the injured people. At least 15 were killed and 20 passengers were severely injured.

Knowing about the incident, police teams also immediately reached the accident site to carry out relief measures. They are trying to pull out the victims who were stuck in the bus. Ambulances were also deployed immediately. Two drivers and 35 passengers were travelling in the private bus which hails from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep pain over the unfortunate incident. They reviewed the ongoing rescue operations and assured complete support from the government.

This is the third road mishap in Telugu states in a span of two months. A few weeks ago, a private bus caught fire due to a collision with a bike in Kurnool and killed 20 passengers. In Telangana, 19 people feared dead after an RTC bus rammed into a Tipper lorry.

