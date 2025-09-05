16 years and counting, Naga Chaitanya feels very content

Naga Chaitanya is carrying forward the legacy of the illustrious Akkineni family after his grandfather and legendary actor Nageswara Rao and his father Nagarjuna. He made his debut in 2009 with the youthful college entertainer Josh and proved his calibre with a subtle yet emotionally charged performance. Since then, there is no looking back for the Akkineni scion because he made a name for himself with numerous noteworthy performances in films like 100% Love, Premam, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Love Story and Thandel.

On the eve of completing 16 years since his debut, Naga Chaitanya reflected on his succesful journey during a freewheeling interaction with a national daily. He revealed that the journey so far has been far more than satisfying despite all the highs and lows he experienced all these years. He admits that he picks up roles that are rooted in our soil and culture that connect with wider audiences.

Naga Chaitanya stated that he always keeps his grandfather’s legacy in mind whenever he listens to scripts and also wants to make audiences happy at the same time. He added that he wants the new generation to connect with his films so that there is balance in everything he does. He says that the journey has been a healthy and happy one irrespective of box office results and numbers. He said there is nothing more rewarding that doing films every year and content with the way things have been all these years.

Talking about his passion towards food, Chaitanya days he doesn’t look at it as a business, but puts it along with cinema in terms of creativity. He also credited his succesful journey to his loyal fan base and thanked their unconditional love. Naga Chaitanya also promised to give it back to the film industry. He says he wants to encourage newer filmmakers and fresh talent. He also evinced interest to produce films in future by supporting new ideas and concepts.

About his upcoming film NC24, Naga Chaitanya stated that the mythical thriller weaves mythological elements with culture and has a unique plot which he hasn’t explored before. He promises to offer a new experience to audiences with this film.