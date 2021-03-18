2 Dy Mayors, vice chairmen part of admin reforms: YSRCP

Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Thursday that municipal corporations and municipalities will have two deputy mayors and an equal number of vice chairmen as part of administrative reforms.

“As part of administrative reforms, a decision was made after the Governor’s approval of the ordinance for corporations and municipalities to have two deputy mayors and two vice-chairmen,” said Reddy.

He said this move is aimed at enabling greater representation of various castes and called it another step which validates Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s exemplary leadership.

Meanwhile, the MP met with the newly elected municipal councillors from Visakhapatnam corporation at this camp office.

Reflecting on the recent thumping triumph in the local bodies polls, Vijayasai Reddy said the southern state’s people once again reposed their faith in Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said they did this because of the welfare and developmental programmes he has been implementing.

The YSRCP leader highlighted that the CM is ensuring that welfare activities are being extended to all communities.