Telangana celebrated Health Day on Wednesday as part of its formation day celebrations by laying foundation stone for 2,000-bed facility at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid foundation stone for Dashabdi block which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,571 crore.

CM KCR, who also launched KCR Nutrition Kits scheme, said the government will continue its efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector and make it a role model for the country.

He stated that the performance of the doctors, nurses and senior officials of the state’s Health Department during Corona was admirable. KCR said that, “In order to provide the best services to the people, we should be ready to face any pandemic like Corona.”

He said that when the condition of patients infected with corona in private hospitals worsened, they sent patients to Gandhi Hospital. He said Gandhi Hospital’s doctors saved the lives of such patients.

The Chief Minister suggested the Health department to improve Public Relations (PR) and prepare plans to ensure the doctors and medical staff reach out to people extensively.

He said the bed strength in NIMS has increased from 900 to 1500. With the construction of the new block, another 2,000 beds will be added.

“We are building big hospitals in the state. We are also building a super specialty hospital like no other in the world in Warangal,” he said.

Four super specialty hospitals will come-up in four sides of Hyderabad under Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

He claimed that the excellent medical services right are available in the state and there is no need for anyone to go abroad for treatment.

The chief minister formally launched the distribution of nutrition kits to pregnant women. He listed out steps taken by the government in the last nine years to improve healthcare services in the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out that 70 per cent of deliveries are taking place in government hospitals against 30 per cent earlier. Maternal mortality and infant mortality has come down.

Health minister Harish Rao pointed out that the allocation for the health sector in 2014 was Rs.A 2,100 crores and it went up to Rs. 12,367 crores in 2023-24.

He claimed that the bed capacity in government hospitals across the state has gone up from 17,000 to 50, 000. “We have increased the number of oxygen beds to 50,000. We have set up our own 550 tonne oxygen producing plants without depending on the Centre,” he said.