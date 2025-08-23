2025 Race to 1000 Crores : It’s Rishabh Shetty’s turn next

After films like Baahubali 2 and Dangal proved that Indian cinema is capable of delivering 1000 Crore grossers, many other big-ticket movies followed suit and joined the elite club. In the last three years, films like RRR , KGF 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898AD ensured that the coveted yardstick is met without fail as they plundered more than 1000 Crores at the global box office.

2025 also promised to continue the glorious run of Indian cinema because several biggies from different languages with high potential of delivering another 1000 Crores set for release throughout the year. Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood are expected to deliver at least one film each in the prestigious club this year given the strong market they boast all over the world. Unfortunately, it has been a disappointing year for all three industries because so far no big-ticket film managed to deliver an outright blockbuster. Only Chhaava managed to notch up close to 800 Crores.

Recent biggies like War 2 and Coolie had high expectations in trade circles to breach into the 1000 club due to the star studded casting. Disappointingly, both films couldn’t even collect half of the expected mark. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming tentpole films in the next four months.

As of now, only Rishabh Shetty’s much awaited pan-India period drama Kantara Chapter 1 stands a chance to give the much needed 1000 Crore grosser of the year. As Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is likely to be postponed, all eyes are on Kantara prequel because the first part emerged as a runaway hit with more than 400 Crores gross worldwide.

After KGF franchise turned out to a pan-India blockbuster, the market for Kannada films beyond Karnataka grown rapidly. So, Kantara Chapter 1 will eye a sensational opening when it releases on October 2nd. If the film manages to garner unanimous response, there are strong chances for the first 1000 Crore grosser this year.

Next year, several marquee films are lined up in different languages. So, it is now up to Rishabh Shetty to continue the streak of 1000 Crore grossers.