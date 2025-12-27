x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors

Published on December 27, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Akshaye Khanna lands into Legal Trouble
image
Sivaji appears before Women Commission
image
Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand
image
2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
image
Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet

2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors

2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors

2025 is not a great year for many stars of Telugu cinema. With the year coming to an end, several actors of Telugu cinema have high hopes for 2026. The New Year is a crucial one for these stars:

Ravi Teja: Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is struggling to deliver a decent hit. The actor has delivered disasters from the past few years and his upcoming film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is hitting the screens early next year. The actor is also shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s film which will also release in 2026. The actor has to deliver super hits with these films.

Sharwanand: Sharwanand is absent in 2025 and the actor’s three films are delayed. He is releasing Naari Naari Naduma Murari during Sankranthi 2026 and Biker releases in February 2026. He will complete the shoot of Sampath Nandi’s Bhogi soon and the film also releases in 2026. Sharwanand will have three releases next year and he has high hopes on these projects.

Akhil Akkineni: Akhil Akkineni is yet to taste big success. After a long break, he signed Lenin, a mass commercial film and it releases in March 2026. This would be the next film of Akhil Akkineni after his wedding. Lenin releases in March 2026.

Vishwak Sen: Young and talented Vishwak Sen too is struggling for success. His last film Laila received huge criticism and he is extra cautious. He is teaming up with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV for a film titled Funky. The makers announced that the film will be released in February. Vishwak Sen will have one more release next year and he also started shooting for the sequel of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda: 2025 is disastrous for Siddhu Jonnalagadda and his films Jack, Telusu Kadaa ended up as disasters. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is on a break and he is preparing himself for his next film. The shoot commences next year and it releases in 2026.

Nithiin: Nithiin has lost trace as an actor and he delivered some of the biggest disasters. Robinhood and Thammudu are some of the biggest flops of 2025. The actor has rejected several films and he also signed a couple of projects. Nithiin will start two films and he will release at least one in 2026.

Next Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand Previous Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet
else

TRENDING

image
Akshaye Khanna lands into Legal Trouble
image
Sivaji appears before Women Commission
image
Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand

Latest

image
Akshaye Khanna lands into Legal Trouble
image
Sivaji appears before Women Commission
image
Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand
image
2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors
image
Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet

Most Read

image
Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely After CWC Meet
image
Raja Singh Signals Possible Return to BJP
image
KTR’s Words and the Sad Decline of Political Decorum in Telangana

Related Articles

Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot