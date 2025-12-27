2026 is Crucial for these Tollywood Actors

2025 is not a great year for many stars of Telugu cinema. With the year coming to an end, several actors of Telugu cinema have high hopes for 2026. The New Year is a crucial one for these stars:

Ravi Teja: Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is struggling to deliver a decent hit. The actor has delivered disasters from the past few years and his upcoming film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is hitting the screens early next year. The actor is also shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s film which will also release in 2026. The actor has to deliver super hits with these films.

Sharwanand: Sharwanand is absent in 2025 and the actor’s three films are delayed. He is releasing Naari Naari Naduma Murari during Sankranthi 2026 and Biker releases in February 2026. He will complete the shoot of Sampath Nandi’s Bhogi soon and the film also releases in 2026. Sharwanand will have three releases next year and he has high hopes on these projects.

Akhil Akkineni: Akhil Akkineni is yet to taste big success. After a long break, he signed Lenin, a mass commercial film and it releases in March 2026. This would be the next film of Akhil Akkineni after his wedding. Lenin releases in March 2026.

Vishwak Sen: Young and talented Vishwak Sen too is struggling for success. His last film Laila received huge criticism and he is extra cautious. He is teaming up with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV for a film titled Funky. The makers announced that the film will be released in February. Vishwak Sen will have one more release next year and he also started shooting for the sequel of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda: 2025 is disastrous for Siddhu Jonnalagadda and his films Jack, Telusu Kadaa ended up as disasters. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is on a break and he is preparing himself for his next film. The shoot commences next year and it releases in 2026.

Nithiin: Nithiin has lost trace as an actor and he delivered some of the biggest disasters. Robinhood and Thammudu are some of the biggest flops of 2025. The actor has rejected several films and he also signed a couple of projects. Nithiin will start two films and he will release at least one in 2026.