23 discusses about a series of Realistic Events

Raj R who directed impressive films like Mallesam and 8 AM Metro is back with 23 and the film is inspired by a series of realistic events. The trailer is packed with intense action and realistic performances by the actors. 23 also discusses about caste system, judicial role and violence in the society. The response for the trailer is very impressive with good expectations on the film. The trailer discusses about several violent events that took place in the 80s and 90s.

On the flip side, the film also narrates the love story of a young couple and their challenges in life. Teja,Tanmai, Jhansi, Pawon Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, Praneeth will be seen in the lead roles. A bunch of new actors worked for 23. Spirit Media and Studio 99 are the producers of 23. With no big releases, 23 has a chance to have a decent run if the film impresses the audience.