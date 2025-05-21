23 gets a Decent Response in Theatres

Critically acclaimed director Raj R who directed films like Mallesam and 8 AM Metro has come up with his recent directorial titled 23. The film released in theatres last weekend and it received decent response from the audience. During a recent interaction, the film’s director Raj R revealed that the response that the film received was more than they expected. 23 is a realistic attempt inspired by several real incidents. The team celebrated the success in a grand manner after the film is doing well in theatres.

Speaking about the film, Raj R said “23 received more response than we expected. There are a lot of parameters for the success of any film. 23 is a challenging attempt. The film industry should get inspired by such films and attempt similar films in the future. The audience have accepted our film well and this is a real success. Teja has lived up to the expectations and he carried the film on his shoulders. All the other actors have done their parts well. I thank everyone who supported 23”.

The film’s leading lady Tanmayi thanked everyone for the support and she requested everyone to watch the film. Teja said that he is fortunate to get such a challenging role on debut. He said that the response for 23 has been unanimous. Teja,Tanmai, Jhansi, Pawon Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, Praneeth played the lead roles. Spirit Media and Studio 99 are the producers of 23.