Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
23 gets a Decent Response in Theatres

Published on May 21, 2025 by nymisha

Critically acclaimed director Raj R who directed films like Mallesam and 8 AM Metro has come up with his recent directorial titled 23. The film released in theatres last weekend and it received decent response from the audience. During a recent interaction, the film’s director Raj R revealed that the response that the film received was more than they expected. 23 is a realistic attempt inspired by several real incidents. The team celebrated the success in a grand manner after the film is doing well in theatres.

Speaking about the film, Raj R said “23 received more response than we expected. There are a lot of parameters for the success of any film. 23 is a challenging attempt. The film industry should get inspired by such films and attempt similar films in the future. The audience have accepted our film well and this is a real success. Teja has lived up to the expectations and he carried the film on his shoulders. All the other actors have done their parts well. I thank everyone who supported 23”.

The film’s leading lady Tanmayi thanked everyone for the support and she requested everyone to watch the film. Teja said that he is fortunate to get such a challenging role on debut. He said that the response for 23 has been unanimous. Teja,Tanmai, Jhansi, Pawon Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, Praneeth played the lead roles. Spirit Media and Studio 99 are the producers of 23.

