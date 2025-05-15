23 Music Review: Melodious songs with Emotional Touch

23 is one small film that is in the news because of the hard hitting trailer. The film is hitting the screens tomorrow and there are good expectations. Mark K Robin who composed music for films like Awe, The Ghost and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya scored the music for 23. All the songs are melodious and slow paced and some of them come with an emotional touch. Chandrabose, Warangal Shankar, Indus Martin and Rahman penned the lyrics. Most of the songs are situational and they match the film’s theme.

Bangaram Akkarleni, Egaralee and Charasala are the impressive songs from the album. Raj R who directed thought provoking films like Mallesam and 8 AM Metro has directed 23. Teja,Tanmai, Jhansi, Pawon Ramesh, Thagubothu Ramesh, Praneeth will be seen in the prominent roles in the film which is produced by Spirit Media and Studio 99. With a hard-hitting trailer and an impressive music album, 23 has a chance to win the hearts of the audience as there are no prominent releases in Telugu cinema coming this Friday.