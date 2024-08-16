x
24 hrs medical services bandh for 24 hours

Published on August 16, 2024 by

Varun Tej's No Compromise on his Remuneration
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
Hyderabad's Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

24 hrs medical services bandh for 24 hours

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had decided to call for a bandh for 24 hours on August 17 in protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The IMA said that they would close all medical services from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am on August 18.

IMA Andhra Pradesh president Jayachandra Naidu said that the band would be observed across the country for 24 hours. He said that all services except the emergency services would remain closed during the band. He appealed to the doctors in Andhra Pradesh and elsewhere to join the bandh and express solidarity to the victim.

He also demanded that the government should perform the last rites of the victim. He also asked the West Bengal government to investigate the case and book all the culprits. He also demanded that the government provide full security to the doctors. The doctors should be kept in a clean and protected environment, he said.

Jayachandra Naidu also demanded that the West Bengal government do justice to the victim’s family. The government should provide full compensation to the victim and give some government job guarantee to the family members, he said.

The doctors in Guntur took out a rally in protest against the atrocity on the junior doctor in Kolkata. They raised slogans against the government and the failure of the government to provide security to the doctor. Guntur IMA president Dr Busireddy Narendra sought justice for the victim’s family. He also appealed to the people to support the doctors in fighting for justice. He said that the doctors community have done great service to the nation during the Covid 19.

He condemned the atrocity committed on the junior doctor while on duty. He wondered what the other staff members were doing with the miscreants who committed the crime in the hospital. He asked the government to provide police security to the doctors on duty in every government hospital.

Varun Tej's No Compromise on his Remuneration
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer

Varun Tej's No Compromise on his Remuneration
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
Hyderabad's Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
Hyderabad's Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India's Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate

