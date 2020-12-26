24 UK returnees to two Telugu states test corona positive

Six returnees from the United Kingdom to Andhra Pradesh have tested coronavirus positive so far while such flyers in neighbouring Telangana number 18, health officials said on Saturday.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have identified 1,214 people who returned to the state from the UK so far. The Health Department has traced 1,158 while efforts are on to trace the remaining 56.

In all, 1,101 UK returnees were shifted to quarantine centres, of which six tested positive.

The samples of positive cases have now been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to find out if hey are infected by the new strain of the virus found in the UK.

Of the positive cases, two are from Guntur district while one each was reported from East Godavari, Krishna, Anantapur, and Nellore districts.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, two more UK returnees tested positive, taking the total such cases to 18. Samples of the infected persons have been sent to CCMB for genome sequencing.

Out of 18 positive patients, four are from Hyderabad, six from Medchal Malkajgiri district, two from Jagtial district and one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal Urban districts.

Public Health Department Director Dr G Srinivas Rao said that those found infected were kept in special wards in different hospitals.

According to officials, 1,200 persons have travelled to Telangana from the UK since December 9. Of them, 926 were identified and COVID tests conducted on them.

A total of 92 returnees were from other states. After landing in Hyderabad, they left for their respective states. The Health Department of Telangana informed the states concerned.

The health authorities also traced 76 contacts of those who tested positive. They have been quarantined and their health condition under close observation.

The Health Department is on high alert in the wake of new coronavirus strain in some countries. It is tracing, testing, and treatment method to prevent the spread of the virus.

The department has requested all those who have came directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK to provide details by calling on 040-24651119 or by texting on WhatsApp to 9154170960. Staff from Health Department will visit their homes for health check-ups.