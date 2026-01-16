x
3 Musketeers Behind NNNM Success: Sharwa

Published on January 16, 2026 by swathy

3 Musketeers Behind NNNM Success: Sharwa

Charming Star Sharwa completes hat-trick of Sankranti hits with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which arrived late in the race yet is storming the box office. The team celebrated its success today with the core unit and special guests Sreenu Vaitla and Dil Raju.

Sharwa shared his unwavering confidence in the script from day one. “I spoke about the film confidently- not out of pride, but with humble faith in the story. I knew it would be a massive hit whenever released. Ram Abbaraju, Nandu, and Bhanu crafted a story that’s that strong. Sankranti boosts revenues naturally, and this release happened because of Anil. When director, producer, and hero collaborate, the budget stays in control- and that’s how the industry thrives. Hats off to Ram, the producers, and director for their passion. Ram Abbaraju, Bhanu, and Nandu are the Three Musketeers behind this success.”

He added, “Anil Sunkara is such a good man- like a brother to me. I know how hard he worked for this festival release. Samyuktha is a fantastic co-star; her golden leg worked pure magic for me.”

