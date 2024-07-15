x
30 executed for watching K-dramas in North Korea, reports claim

Published on July 15, 2024 by ratnasri

According to recent reports, 30 teenagers were allegedly executed in North Korea for watching South Korean dramas, commonly known as K-dramas.

North Korea, under its communist dictatorship, maintains an unusually low standard of living for its general population. There has been an ongoing silent conflict between North and South Korea for decades. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has even declared South Korea as one of their enemies.

As is well known, it’s illegal in North Korea to watch any content from South Korea, including TV shows and dramas. Despite K-dramas not being available on any streaming platforms in North Korea, many individuals reportedly watch them on USB drives smuggled into the country.

Leading media outlets Chosun TV and Korea JoongAng Daily have reported that North Korea executed 30 young people for watching K-dramas, claiming their information is verified.

North Korea is notorious for imposing harsh punishments on its citizens who disobey rules. Recently, they reportedly executed a 22-year-old man for listening to and sharing K-pop music and videos. The Guardian has reported on this incident, raising questions about human rights in the country.

-Sanyogita

