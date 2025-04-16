30 Market Committee Chairmen Announced in AP

The Andhra Pradesh coalition government has announced chairmen for 30 agricultural market committees, continuing its distribution of nominated posts. Among these positions, 25 were allocated to TDP, 4 to Janasena, and 1 to BJP. The government emphasized that public opinion played a key role in selecting these candidates.

This marks the third round of such appointments, with 47 positions filled in the first batch and 38 in the second. With today’s announcement of 30 more chairmen, the total appointments have reached 115. The government stated that remaining market committee positions will be filled soon.

The TDP conducted extensive public opinion surveys to select market committee chairmen and members. They collected information through IVRS, online platforms, and party networks about leaders who worked for the party. The government claims all these inputs were considered before finalizing the names.

Andhra Pradesh has 218 market committees in total. Each committee typically consists of 20 members including an honorary chairman (local MLA), the chairman, PACS president, three officials, and 14 nominated members. The tenure for chairmen and members is one year, usually extended by another year. This system provides opportunities for 436 chairmen and 6,104 members over a four-year period.

Since taking power, the TDP coalition government has been systematically releasing lists of nominated posts in phases, filling positions in various government corporations while ensuring alliance partners receive their share of appointments.