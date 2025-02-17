x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Big One Coming ?

Published on February 17, 2025 by nymisha

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi, Big One Coming ?

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) early this morning at 5:36 AM. The epicenter was located in Dakua, with the quake occurring at a shallow depth of just 5 kilometers. Strong tremors were felt across Delhi and nearby areas, causing panic among residents.

Following the earthquake, the Delhi Police activated emergency helpline number 112 to assist citizens. Despite the intensity of the tremors, no damage or injuries have been reported so far. Experts have clarified that a 4.0 magnitude earthquake is generally not strong enough to cause significant destruction or loss of life, which typically occurs at magnitudes of 6 and above.

The shallow depth of the earthquake, combined with Delhi’s location in seismic Zone 4, made the tremors feel more intense. The quake lasted only a few seconds but was accompanied by a loud rumbling noise, which added to the fear among residents.

Delhi lies near the Himalayan fault line, making it prone to larger earthquakes in the future. Experts warn that the city must prepare for the possibility of a high-magnitude earthquake, which could occur at any time. They emphasize the importance of earthquake-resistant buildings and public awareness about safety measures.

Delhi and its surrounding regions have experienced almost 8 earthquakes in 2025 and several minor earthquakes in the past year and in the last 10 years, 43 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or greater have occurred within 300 km of Delhi, averaging about 4 per year. The strongest earthquake in the past 125 years was a 6.8 magnitude quake on October 20, 1991, 280 km north-east of Delhi.

While no aftershocks are expected, the incident serves as a reminder for Delhi to stay prepared for future seismic activities.

