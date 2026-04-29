4 Routes Under Review to Link Tummidihatti With Yellampalli, Says Uttam

Hyderabad, April 29: Telangana’s long-pending Pranahita-Chevella project has moved back into focus, with the State government examining four alternative proposals to draw Godavari water from Tummidihatti to Yellampalli.

State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the proposals are being studied for feasibility, cost and efficiency ahead of a key review meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He said consultancy firm Aarvee Associates and IIT Hyderabad were tasked with examining possible alignments and have already submitted joint recommendations.

The minister said the Congress government remains committed to constructing the Pranahita-Chevella project as promised in its election manifesto. According to him, detailed proposals are already ready and efforts are underway to ensure irrigation water reaches lakhs of acres.

Final Decision After CM Review

Uttam Kumar Reddy said each of the four proposals is being closely evaluated based on advantages, disadvantages and financial implications. A final decision is expected after the Chief Minister’s review meeting.

The Pranahita-Chevella project has remained one of Telangana’s most discussed irrigation promises, with successive governments revisiting designs and alignments over the years.

Medigadda Repairs Before Monsoon

Alongside the new alignment proposals, the minister also reviewed restoration works of the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages and directed officials to complete all technical tests before the monsoon season.

He instructed that:

-> Standard Penetration Tests be conducted every 1.5 metres

-> Permeability tests be carried out every 3 metres

-> Boreholes must go at least 5 metres deep even after hitting rock

-> The coordination committee should immediately visit sites and set deadlines

-> Regular updates must be sent to the National Dam Safety Authority

Officials present at the meeting included Secretary (Irrigation) E. Sridhar, Additional Secretary K. Srinivas, ENC Ramesh Babu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rohit Sharma, along with representatives of RV Associates and IIT Hyderabad.

The minister said the government aims to turn the Pranahita-Chevella project into reality for farmers across Telangana.