40 years of King: Akkineni Fans in Waiting Mode

Akkineni Nagarjuna has delivered several unanimous blockbusters. For some years, he was the most successful producer of Telugu cinema. He played a crucial role in taking Annapurna Studios to new standards. But from the past few years, Nagarjuna hasn’t delivered a successful film in the recent years. Soggade Chinni Nayana was a solid blockbuster and the film released in 2016. Oopiri was a decent emotional entertainer and the film too released in the same year.

Films like Om Namo Venkatesaya, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Officer, Devadas, Manmadhudu 2, Wild Dog ended up huge embarrassments. Bangarraju and Naa Saami Ranga were decent while The Ghost ended up as a disaster. Nagarjuna played a crucial role in Dhanush’s Kubera and it was appreciated. His role with negative shades in Rajinikanth’s Coolie was not decent. Akkineni fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of Nagarjuna and his 100th film is currently in making. Apart from this, he is planning a film with Naga Chaitanya and Akhil playing other lead roles. Akkineni fans are waiting eagerly for his comeback with both these projects as Nagarjuna has delivered a solid blockbuster a decade ago.