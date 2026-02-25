x
Home > Politics

45 Days: Fresh Twist in Tirumala Laddu Row

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

45 Days: Fresh Twist in Tirumala Laddu Row

The Tirumala laddu controversy has entered a new phase with the Andhra Pradesh government appointing a one-man commission to conduct an independent inquiry. The issue has already escalated politically after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu presented details in the Assembly, and a heated debate is expected in the Legislative Council over allegations linked to Indapur Dairy and Heritage Foods.

A Special Investigation Team constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India had earlier completed a detailed probe and filed a charge sheet. The findings triggered sharp exchanges between the ruling coalition and the YSR Congress Party. Amid this backdrop, the state cabinet decided to appoint former Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar to head a separate inquiry.

The move was challenged in the Supreme Court. However, the court allowed the state commission to proceed and directed that both investigations function independently without influencing each other. The one-man commission has now begun work and is expected to conduct its inquiry from Tirupati. It will examine alleged lapses in the supply of ghee and fix accountability where required.

The panel has been given 45 days to submit its report. With political stakes high, the outcome is expected to significantly impact the ongoing debate surrounding the laddu controversy.

else

