Home > Movie News

50 years for Rajinikanth in Indian Cinema

Published on August 13, 2025 by sankar

Rajinikanth

It is a 50 year long journey for Superstar Rajinikanth in Indian cinema and it is remarkable. The actor started his career as a bus conductor and he soon tested his luck as an actor. He emerged as a Superstar and has done several impressive films in his career. 50 years is a huge achievement for any actor. Rajinikanth made his debut with K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal and the film released on August 15th, 1975. Rajinikanth has mostly done films in Tamil but he is one among the most celebrated Superstars of the country.

Rajinikanth has done 165 films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. He carried his own style and his mannerisms are widely popular. Several top celebrities of Indian cinema congratulated Rajinikanth on completing Golden Jubilee in Indian cinema. Known for his down-to-earth nature, Superstar enjoys a terrific fan base. Though he wanted to make his debut into Tamil politics, the veteran actor restricted himself to cinema. Jailer has been a huge boost for Rajinikanth when he has been struggling with flops. He has several films lined up. His upcoming movie Coolie is hitting the screens tomorrow and the film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark with the advance bookings. Congratulating Rajinikanth on this special occasion and wishing many more blockbusters from Superstar.

Previous Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana
