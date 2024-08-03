x
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
6 Adrenaline-pumping Moments From Sesh’s G2

6 Adrenaline-pumping Moments From Sesh’s G2

Adivi sesh's G2 poster

Adivi Sesh’s highly anticipated project G2, the sequel to his pathbreaking film Goodachari, continues to grow in scope with each new announcement. Set to surpass its predecessor in story depth, scale, technical prowess, and production values, G2 features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film’s excitement is further amplified with the production team revealing six stunning moments from the film, marking the sixth anniversary of the original.

 

While the majority of the posters for G2 showcase Adivi Sesh in a series of intense and gripping poses, wielding various firearms and engaged in explosive action sequences, there is one standout poster that captures a different dynamic. This particular poster features Sesh alongside Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, hinting at a pivotal and powerful on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

These posters suggest a single, high-stakes action sequence, underscoring the film’s ambitious scale. From Sesh’s fierce and dramatic portrayals to the intriguing interaction with Hashmi, these visuals set the stage for a film that aims to deliver a riveting cinematic experience, packed with adrenaline-pumping moments and complex narrative twists.

Also Read : Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Changed Man

The movie being mounted on a large scale is being helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. As of now, 40% of the shoot was wrapped up. Curiously, the makers spent a massive budget on a single action block which was more than the total budget of Goodhachari.

The makers are planning to release G2 in the second half of next year.

