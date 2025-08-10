70mm Entertainments Unveils Six-Film Slate

In a bold and unprecedented move, 70mm Entertainments has raised the bar by announcing not one or two, but six films, with puja ceremony held today. Known for backing strong, story-driven projects such as Anando Brahma, Sridevi Soda Center, etc., the production house backed by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy is stepping confidently into a new chapter, reinforcing its reputation for smart storytelling and creative risk-taking.

What makes this announcement stand out isn’t just the number of films, but the diverse mix of talent and fresh narratives attached to each one. With a different director helming each project, the studio is clearly focused on variety, both in tone and storytelling style. The puja ceremony took place today.

70mm Entertainments has been quietly working over several months to fine-tune scripts and build a slate that balances commercial appeal with artistic integrity. These movies will be crafted in a time period of 2 years.

The cast and crew of these movies will be revealed, one after the other.