‘800’ is universal: Sivalenka Krishna Prasad

Telugu producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is a confident man ahead of the theatrical release of ‘800’ on October 6. The biopic of Muthiah Muralidaran, he says, has come out extremely well.

Speaking to the media today, Krishna Prasad spoke of strategically targeting the multiplex audience to begin with. The release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi is going to be huge. “The plan is to release the movie on 1100 screens. It was my advice to director MS Sripathy not to dub the movie in too many languages,” Krishna Prasad says, adding that the term ‘pan-Indian’ is only of recent origin. “Telugu classics such as ‘Lava Kusa’ and ‘Mayabazaar’ used to run to packed houses upon being re-released. The collections of those movies, adjusted to today’s values, would exceed those of many pan-India movies,” he says.

Coming back to ‘800’, Krishna Prasad suggests that it is not a documentary-like movie but a proper drama with commercial touches. “A lot of what happened in Murlaidaran’s life will shock the audience. That way, this is a commercial film,” he says.

Cricket-based films like ‘Jersey’ were fictional and had a romantic track. ‘800’ is life and has no romantic track. Krishna Prasad suggests that the audience will love the film because cricket is a universal emotion for Indians.

The Sridevi Movies supremo is happy with the lead performer, Madhur Mittal of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame. He is also proud that several Tollywood distributors are in. “Suniel Narang is distributing in Nizam. Dil Raju is doing it in Visakhapatnam and Uttarandhra. Geeta Films is doing it in East Godavari. In West Godavari, LVR is doing it. Annapurna Studios is doing it in Krishna. Nellore is being done by Anjali Pictures’ Bhaskar Reddy. S Cinemas is doing it in Ceded. In Guntur, Padmakar Cinemas is doing it. UFO, which distributed ‘Yashoda’ in North India, is also distributing our film,” he says.