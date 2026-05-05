‘9 Months, No Action’: Ponguleti Targets BJP – BRS Over CBI Silence on Kaleshwaram

Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday alleged a “political nexus” between the BJP and BRS, citing what he called continued inaction by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Addressing a state-level Mega Rythu Mela at Hanamkonda Arts and Science College, the minister said it has been nine months since the inquiry commission report flagged corruption and misuse of public funds in the project and was handed over to the CBI, yet no concrete steps have followed. He argued that such delays raise serious questions and reflect political collusion.

Ponguleti demanded a comprehensive probe not just into Kaleshwaram but also into alleged irregularities in power purchases, urging Union ministers and BJP MPs to act without delay if they are serious about accountability. “Only when a time-bound investigation is conducted and the guilty are punished will the truth be visible to people,” he said.

Shifting focus to governance, the minister highlighted the Congress government’s farmer-centric initiatives, saying the administration is committed to delivering on its promises. He listed key measures including a ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, a ₹500 bonus over MSP for fine paddy, ₹12,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa, and the ‘Bhu Bharati’ initiative aimed at resolving long-pending land issues.

He described the ongoing Rythu Mela, being held from May 5 to 7, as a platform to promote modern agriculture. Subsidised farm machinery is being provided to farmers at the event, and soil testing services are being conducted on-site, with certificates issued to participating farmers.

The programme was attended by ministers including Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and Konda Surekha, MP Kadiyam Kavya, and several MLAs and senior officials. The minister also visited exhibition stalls set up as part of the mela, interacting with farmers and reviewing the technologies on display.