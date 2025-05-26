x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?

Published on May 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals
image
What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?
image
Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?

C Prem Kumar is one of the finest writers and directors of Tamil cinema. In a span of eight years, he directed two Tamil films: 96 and Meiyazhagan. Both these films are named as the finest classics of Tamil cinema. He also remade 96 in Telugu as Jaanu with Sharwanand and Samantha playing the lead roles. Prem Kumar usually takes a longer time on the script. He works on a script for 2-3 years. After the success of Meiyazhagan, he commenced the work of his next.

He has the basic plot ready and he narrated it to Chiyaan Vikram. The critically acclaimed actor has given his basic nod and asked Prem Kumar to pen the complete draft. The narration may take place next year and if everything happens on a positive note, the shoot commences after Vikram completes all his commitments. For now, Prem Kumar is not in a hurry and he started working on the script. He is one of the few directors who has a strong hold on emotions and he discusses human relations in his films.

Next Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals Previous Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes
else

TRENDING

image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals

Latest

image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals
image
What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?
image
Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case
image
Former Andhra Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested 
image
NDA Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Leadership as India Becomes 4th Largest Economy

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet