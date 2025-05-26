What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?

C Prem Kumar is one of the finest writers and directors of Tamil cinema. In a span of eight years, he directed two Tamil films: 96 and Meiyazhagan. Both these films are named as the finest classics of Tamil cinema. He also remade 96 in Telugu as Jaanu with Sharwanand and Samantha playing the lead roles. Prem Kumar usually takes a longer time on the script. He works on a script for 2-3 years. After the success of Meiyazhagan, he commenced the work of his next.

He has the basic plot ready and he narrated it to Chiyaan Vikram. The critically acclaimed actor has given his basic nod and asked Prem Kumar to pen the complete draft. The narration may take place next year and if everything happens on a positive note, the shoot commences after Vikram completes all his commitments. For now, Prem Kumar is not in a hurry and he started working on the script. He is one of the few directors who has a strong hold on emotions and he discusses human relations in his films.