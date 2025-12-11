A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar

Hindi film Dhurandhar released on Friday and the film has been doing exceptional business. The weekdays numbers are super strong and they are gaining strength every single day. Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the team. Several Bollywood actors and celebrities appreciated the film after the first weekend. Several audiences who loved the film have been requesting the team of Dhurandhar to dub the film and release it in all the South languages.

Vicky Kaushal’s last film Chhaava was a huge hit and the makers realized their mistake and dubbed the film at a later date. The film released weeks after the Hindi release but failed to make much impact as the film lovers have watched the film in Hindi. Though the fans of Dhurandhar are urging the makers to dub the film, it would not make much difference. The essence of the original too gets disturbed for sure. The team may not consider the request on a serious note for sure. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar had Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun in the lead roles.