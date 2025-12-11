x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar

Published on December 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals
image
A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar
image
Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2
image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case

A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar

Hindi film Dhurandhar released on Friday and the film has been doing exceptional business. The weekdays numbers are super strong and they are gaining strength every single day. Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the team. Several Bollywood actors and celebrities appreciated the film after the first weekend. Several audiences who loved the film have been requesting the team of Dhurandhar to dub the film and release it in all the South languages.

Vicky Kaushal’s last film Chhaava was a huge hit and the makers realized their mistake and dubbed the film at a later date. The film released weeks after the Hindi release but failed to make much impact as the film lovers have watched the film in Hindi. Though the fans of Dhurandhar are urging the makers to dub the film, it would not make much difference. The essence of the original too gets disturbed for sure. The team may not consider the request on a serious note for sure. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar had Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun in the lead roles.

Next AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals Previous Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2
else

TRENDING

image
A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar
image
Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2
image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed

Latest

image
AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals
image
A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar
image
Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2
image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case

Most Read

image
AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics