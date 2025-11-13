x
Home > Movie News

A Big Shock for Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Film

Published on November 13, 2025 by sankar

A Big Shock for Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Film

Two Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are all set to collaborate for a film and Kamal’s Raajkamal Films International is on board to bankroll the film while Rajinikanth plays the lead role. Talented director Sundar C came on board to direct the project and an official announcement was made. In a sudden shock, Sundar has decided to walk out of the project and he released an official note about the same.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173. This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaghanayagan Kamal Haasan, was indeed a dream come true for me. Although I am stepping away from this opportunity, I shall continue to seek their expert guidance. I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus. Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high” told the statement of Sundar.

