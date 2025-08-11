A Complete Halt for Tollywood Shoots

The ongoing issue of Tollywood Unions and Telugu Producers has disrupted the film shoots from the past one week. After the sudden strike notice from the Unions regarding the hike in the wages by 30 percent, Tollywood producers responded with a strong no. The discussions took place several times in the past one week and there was no possible resolution found. All the happening producers decided to hire their own teams to work in various crafts and it would take a longer time for this to happen.

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers from various Unions have staged protests at the Film Chamber on Sunday. As per the latest developments, the shoots of Telugu films came to a complete halt from today and it is unclear when they would resume. A series of meetings are planned today. None of the actors, directors and others from Telugu cinema have responded about the ongoing issue. The Unions criticized the producers for paying crores for actors and ignoring the daily wage workers while the producers argue that they are paying the actors as per the market demands.