A Costly Mistake from Tharun Bhascker

Published on February 2, 2026 by sankar

Upset with critics, Tharun Bhascker deletes social media accounts

Talented writer and director Tharun Bhascker has taken up acting assignments. Though the results are not great, he continued to act. Before kick-starting Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2 as a director, Tharun Bhascker completed Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi and he played the lead role in this drama. The film was well promoted and a proper release was planned. But the film opened on a disastrous note. The audience showed no interest in the film. The openings were quite poor and the word of mouth has killed the film completely.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi struggled to complete its first weekend on a decent note. Though there are no other releases, the film struggled to register minimum footfalls and collections. Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi will be a loss for the producer. The film is also a remake of a Malayalam film and the audience are not much interested to watch remakes in theatres when they are available on OTT platforms. Tharun Bhascker has to shift his focus on direction completely instead of taking up acting assignments.

