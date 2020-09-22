A crucial October for Telugu cinema

The shoots of several Telugu films resumed in September and actors like Sai Dharam Tej already completed the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better. Naga Chaitanya is keen to complete the shoot of Love Story by the end of this month. With no unexpected incidents reported, the stars of Telugu cinema are in plans to resume the shoots of their films from October. Megastar Chiranjeevi is said to have given his nod to shoot for his next film Acharya. Koratala Siva is back to work and he is planning the schedules of the film. The shoot of Acharya starts in October.

The country’s most awaited project RRR shoot too will kick-start from the mid of October. Rajamouli is planning to can some crucial episodes on NTR in the schedule and release the introduction video of Komaram Bheem on October 22nd. Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab started rolling yesterday and Pawan Kalyan will join the sets in October. The schedules are planned and the actor is in plans to complete his portions in back to back schedules. Nani too will resume the shoot of Tuck Jagadish from the first week of October. Several other stars are in plans to return back to work. October would be a crucial one for Telugu cinema.