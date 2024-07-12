x
Home > Politics

A Cuppa with Pawan Kalyan

Published on July 12, 2024 by ratnasri

A Cuppa with Pawan Kalyan

The actor-turned-politician, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan, has been entrusted with the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios. The Janasena chief has already begun to leave his mark on governance, particularly in the tourism sector.

In a novel initiative, Mr. Kalyan has proposed a programme called “Tea with Pawan Kalyan” and has instructed officials to design out the details. The charismatic leader plans to dedicate a portion of his time to this endeavour, aimed at boosting tourism in the state.

Under this scheme, visitors to Andhra Pradesh’s zoological parks will have the opportunity to meet Mr. Kalyan in person, for a nominal fee. This innovative approach is expected to not only enhance the tourist experience but also as a contribution to the state’s coffers.

Through such imaginative measures, Deputy CM of AP is striving to establish his unique style of governance in both the Panchayati Raj and tourism departments.

-Sanyogita

Related Articles

