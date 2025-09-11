x
Politics

A Difficult Journey Home: The Struggle of Telugu Evacuees from Nepal

Published on September 11, 2025 by Sanyogita

A Difficult Journey Home: The Struggle of Telugu Evacuees from Nepal

More than 200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal are slowly finding their way back home, but the path has been far from easy. In a time of chaos and uncertainty, many students, workers, and families faced fear and helplessness. With the political crisis in Nepal spiralling into violent protests, they were caught in the middle and desperate for a way to return to India.

The Slow and Painful Evacuation

The evacuation operation, led by Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, has been a critical lifeline. Over the past few days, efforts have been ongoing to bring stranded Telugu citizens safely to Indian soil. By 9 am on Thursday, 133 people had already reached Kathmandu airport, and another 43 were on their way. Many more were escorted through difficult terrain and volatile conditions from places like Hetauda, Pokhara, Simikot, and Kathmandu itself.

Despite the government’s best efforts, the process has been slow. Special charter flights were arranged to carry large groups, while some had to travel by bus to reach safer locations. One group of 12 people was flown from Simikot to Nepalganj, and from there, vehicles transported them toward Lucknow and Hyderabad. The first batch of evacuees began arriving in Visakhapatnam by 3 pm, but many were still stranded at the border, facing uncertainty and distress.

The coalition government claims that every effort is being made to provide essential facilities such as food and water and monitor the situation through an emergency helpline. However, as of Thursday morning, more than 60 people remained stranded at the border, their fate hanging in the balance. The helplessness of those still stuck there weighs heavily on everyone involved.

