A Documentary on SS Rajamouli

Netflix is set to unveil a biographical documentary titled “Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli” on August 2, shedding light on the renowned Indian filmmaker behind acclaimed works like Baahubali and RRR. Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary features insightful perspectives from renowned figures such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as close collaborators including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.

Produced in partnership with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, the film delves into Rajamouli’s profound impact on both Indian and global cinema, offering a comprehensive look at his creative journey through interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses. This documentary will be part of Netflix’s esteemed “Modern Masters” series, which celebrates the achievements of India’s most influential creative visionaries.

On the work front, Rajamouli is completely focused on his next film that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The filming commences this year and the film is said to be a forest adventure packed with action.