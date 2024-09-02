A dream come true for Telugu Journalists after Two Decades

Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy has donated land for the Journalists Housing Society. However, the land offered was controversial, and the journalists’ Housing Society remained a dream. Some of the journalists who waited for the land got retired and some of them even passed away. It has been two decades and it is finally turning true. Each journalist has donated Rs 2 lakhs to the government for the Housing Society. Some of them borrowed the money for interest. After the formation of Telangana, KCR promised one more land as the offered land is under dispute and even during an interaction in the Press Club, KTR promised to offer the land but it did not happen.

NV Ramana, before retiring as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, has cleared the issues on the land. Still, the land wasn’t given to the journalists. A Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana is clearing all the issues. An event is planned on September 8th in Ravindra Bharathi and the land for Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society will be offered for the journalists by the Honorable Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. All the senior journalists are thanking Revanth Reddy for making their dream come true after two decades.

-Sanyogita