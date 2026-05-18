x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Fiery New Avatar Of Sivakarthikeyan In Seyon

Published on May 18, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
A Fiery New Avatar Of Sivakarthikeyan In Seyon
image
When will Puri’s Slumdog Release?
image
Peddi Shoot: Ram Charan Suffered Three Injuries
image
VHP Demands AP Population Incentives Only for Hindus
image
Sreeleela Dating Rumors: Real Facts

A Fiery New Avatar Of Sivakarthikeyan In Seyon

After the blockbuster success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan is working again with Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran for a new film titled Seyon. Made on RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media banners, the film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.

The team has now unveiled a powerful new poster on the day the film’s shoot officially commenced. The poster captures Sivakarthikeyan in a raw new avatar, with a flame illuminating half his face and casting sharp highlights across his intense gaze.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, whereas Vivek Vijayakumar’s visuals and San Lokesh’s editing are set to define the film’s gritty texture.

With shoot now underway and the latest poster sparking interest, Seyon is generating buzz.

Previous When will Puri’s Slumdog Release?
else

TRENDING

image
A Fiery New Avatar Of Sivakarthikeyan In Seyon
image
When will Puri’s Slumdog Release?
image
Peddi Shoot: Ram Charan Suffered Three Injuries

Latest

image
A Fiery New Avatar Of Sivakarthikeyan In Seyon
image
When will Puri’s Slumdog Release?
image
Peddi Shoot: Ram Charan Suffered Three Injuries
image
VHP Demands AP Population Incentives Only for Hindus
image
Sreeleela Dating Rumors: Real Facts

Most Read

image
VHP Demands AP Population Incentives Only for Hindus
image
Nara Devansh Turns Content Creator With Launch of YouTube Channel
image
Rajinikanth Clears the Air on Meeting Stalin and Vijay Speculation

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album