A Fiery New Avatar Of Sivakarthikeyan In Seyon

After the blockbuster success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan is working again with Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran for a new film titled Seyon. Made on RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media banners, the film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.

The team has now unveiled a powerful new poster on the day the film’s shoot officially commenced. The poster captures Sivakarthikeyan in a raw new avatar, with a flame illuminating half his face and casting sharp highlights across his intense gaze.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, whereas Vivek Vijayakumar’s visuals and San Lokesh’s editing are set to define the film’s gritty texture.

With shoot now underway and the latest poster sparking interest, Seyon is generating buzz.