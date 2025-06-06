Two Legends from South, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam collaborated for a film almost after four decades. The film titled Thug Life carried good expectations. The film released yesterday and opened with disastrous talk. Though the occupancies were good in Tamil Nadu, the film opened on a dull note in the Telugu states. With the overseas reports and morning show word of mouth, the film saw a huge decline in the footfalls by evening.

It is a huge embarrassment for Kamal Haasan as the evening and night shows of the film got cancelled in the most of the B and C centres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International released the film on an advance basis and Kamal Haasan has to refund a large amount to the Telugu buyers. Though his last film Vikram did well, Thug Life suffered to open on a decent note. Both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are badly criticized for their work.