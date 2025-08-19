x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood

Published on August 19, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case
image
War 2 crashes on first Monday
image
A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood
image
Tragedy on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s multi-makeover for Peddi

A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood

War 2 is the latest Bollywood biggie which is backed by Yash Raj Films which produced stylish actioners. Top stars like Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani came on board for the film and talented director Ayan Mukerji helmed this big-budget attempt. War 2 was rejected from the first day as the film reported below par openings. The numbers have seen a decent growth on Independence Day and the film struggled badly on Saturday and Sunday. The film’s weekend numbers have clearly indicated that War 2 is a disaster.

The film left everyone in deep shock with the Monday numbers and War 2 is a huge embarrassment for everyone. The film witnessed poor footfalls and it would contribute nothing much on the weekdays. War 2 will end up as one of the biggest disasters of Bollywood in the recent times. Yash Raj Films released the film on their own with decent recovery from the non-theatrical deals. NTR took his remuneration while Hrithik opted to take a share in the film’s profits. Ayan Mukerji is badly trolled for his work. NTR pinned many hopes on his Bollywood debut and Telugu young producer S Naga Vamsi bought the Telugu rights of the film for a fancy price.

Next War 2 crashes on first Monday Previous Tragedy on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case
image
War 2 crashes on first Monday
image
A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood

Latest

image
Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case
image
War 2 crashes on first Monday
image
A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood
image
Tragedy on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s multi-makeover for Peddi

Most Read

image
After 3 months, Kakani gets bail in mining case
image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion