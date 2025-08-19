A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood

War 2 is the latest Bollywood biggie which is backed by Yash Raj Films which produced stylish actioners. Top stars like Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani came on board for the film and talented director Ayan Mukerji helmed this big-budget attempt. War 2 was rejected from the first day as the film reported below par openings. The numbers have seen a decent growth on Independence Day and the film struggled badly on Saturday and Sunday. The film’s weekend numbers have clearly indicated that War 2 is a disaster.

The film left everyone in deep shock with the Monday numbers and War 2 is a huge embarrassment for everyone. The film witnessed poor footfalls and it would contribute nothing much on the weekdays. War 2 will end up as one of the biggest disasters of Bollywood in the recent times. Yash Raj Films released the film on their own with decent recovery from the non-theatrical deals. NTR took his remuneration while Hrithik opted to take a share in the film’s profits. Ayan Mukerji is badly trolled for his work. NTR pinned many hopes on his Bollywood debut and Telugu young producer S Naga Vamsi bought the Telugu rights of the film for a fancy price.