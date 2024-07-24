x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Politics

A Landmark Day for AP: Health University Renamed

Published on July 24, 2024

A Landmark Day for AP: Health University Renamed

health minister satya kumar rename the ntr health university

Today marks a significant moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh as they witness the return of NTR’s name to the state’s health university.

In today’s assembly session, the Andhra Pradesh government passed two important bills: the Land Titling (Repeal) Act and the bill to rename Dr. YSR Health University.

Minister Anagani Satya Prasad introduced the Land Titling Act (Repeal) bill, while Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar presented the bill to rename the health university.

Also read : Jagan justifies renaming Health University

The repeal of the Land Titling Act fulfills one of the TDP party’s election promises. Since taking office, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been working to implement his campaign pledges and boost the state’s economic development. When the previous YSRCP government changed the name of the Health University, it faced opposition from various parties and legal departments. However, no changes were made until the TDP returned to power.

With the passing of this bill, the institution will once again be known as NTR Health University, reverting from its previous name, YSR Health University.

-Sanyogita

