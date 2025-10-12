A Laugh Riot Awaits! “Mithra Mandali” to Entertain Audiences with Premieres on October 15

“Mithra Mandali” to Premiere on October 15 — A Feel-Good Buddy Comedy Set to Entertain All Ages.

The upcoming entertainer “Mithra Mandali” is gearing up to hit the big screens this festive season. Starring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in lead roles, the film is directed by Vijayendra and produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr. Vijayendra Reddy Theegal under the Saptaswa Media Works banner, in association with Vyra Entertainments. The project is presented by Bunny Vass under the BV Works banner.

Trending TOP on IMDB & Confidence on early premieres



The makers have announced special Premiere shows on October 15, a day ahead of the theatrical release on October 16. With the trailer, songs, and promotional material receiving an overwhelming response, “Mithra Mandali” has already captured audience interest, creating a strong positive buzz across social media platforms and trending on IMDb.

U/A Censored and their response



The film has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate, with the board appreciating it as a complete family entertainer filled with laughter and heartwarming moments. Confident in their content, the makers decided to let audiences experience the fun a day early through premiere screenings.

Mithra Mandali – Assured Diwali Blockbuster



The makers promise to be a breezy buddy comedy that blends humor, friendship, and emotional warmth. The chemistry between Priyadarshi and Niharika NM, combined with director Vijayendra’s engaging storytelling, is expected to keep viewers entertained throughout.

The ensemble cast includes Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh, with a special appearance by Brahmanandam, sure to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.