A Laugh Riot Awaits! “Mithra Mandali” to Entertain Audiences with Premieres on October 15

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

A Laugh Riot Awaits! “Mithra Mandali” to Entertain Audiences with Premieres on October 15

Published on October 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal
image
A Laugh Riot Awaits! “Mithra Mandali” to Entertain Audiences with Premieres on October 15
image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date

A Laugh Riot Awaits! “Mithra Mandali” to Entertain Audiences with Premieres on October 15

“Mithra Mandali” to Premiere on October 15 — A Feel-Good Buddy Comedy Set to Entertain All Ages.

The upcoming entertainer “Mithra Mandali” is gearing up to hit the big screens this festive season. Starring Priyadarshi and Niharika NM in lead roles, the film is directed by Vijayendra and produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr. Vijayendra Reddy Theegal under the Saptaswa Media Works banner, in association with Vyra Entertainments. The project is presented by Bunny Vass under the BV Works banner.

Trending TOP on IMDB & Confidence on early premieres

The makers have announced special Premiere shows on October 15, a day ahead of the theatrical release on October 16. With the trailer, songs, and promotional material receiving an overwhelming response, “Mithra Mandali” has already captured audience interest, creating a strong positive buzz across social media platforms and trending on IMDb.

U/A Censored and their response

The film has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate, with the board appreciating it as a complete family entertainer filled with laughter and heartwarming moments. Confident in their content, the makers decided to let audiences experience the fun a day early through premiere screenings.

Mithra Mandali – Assured Diwali Blockbuster

The makers promise to be a breezy buddy comedy that blends humor, friendship, and emotional warmth. The chemistry between Priyadarshi and Niharika NM, combined with director Vijayendra’s engaging storytelling, is expected to keep viewers entertained throughout.

The ensemble cast includes Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh, with a special appearance by Brahmanandam, sure to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Next From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal Previous Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
else

TRENDING

image
A Laugh Riot Awaits! “Mithra Mandali” to Entertain Audiences with Premieres on October 15
image
Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date

Latest

image
From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal
image
A Laugh Riot Awaits! “Mithra Mandali” to Entertain Audiences with Premieres on October 15
image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date

Most Read

image
From Villages to Africa: Inside AP’s Fake Liquor Scandal
image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event