A Lavish party from Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with his political engagements and he is spending time in Amaravati. Pawan Kalyan is currently in Hyderabad and he will throw a lavish party this evening. The teams of Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak and BRO are invited for the party. The directors and producers of his upcoming films too received the invitation for the party.

People Media Factory, the production house of BRO will host the party. Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan is on a political break and he would resume the shoots of the films only next year.