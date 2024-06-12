A long break for Dil Raju

Dil Raju emerged as a top producer and he has been working without major breaks from the past two decades. His production house Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing several big-budget films. Dil Raju is currently holidaying in USA along with his wife and son. He flew to the USA right before the release of Love Me and he will return back in a month. This is the longest break from Dil Raju after he started producing films. He is spending time with his family in the USA, holidaying with close friends and he is roaming in several states of USA. The recent back-to-back debacles left a lot of stress on Dil Raju and he was forced to take a long break.

He is not much in touch with his close associates and he kept all the ongoing discussions on hold. Dil Raju is also in USA to attend an Investors Meet in Dallas. It was a gathering of Telugu NRIs who are interested in investing in Telugu films. Dil Raju also participated in a couple of events hosted by Telugu NRIs. He will return back from the USA before the end of June and he will resume all the discussions from the first week of July.